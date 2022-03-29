Kim Kardashian apologises for 'get your f****** ass up and work' comments

Kim Kardashian has apologised for her viral advice to women in business, and insists that the soundbite was taken out of context.

She was slammed for telling people to 'get your f** ass up and work'.

"I came off of the notion and the question right before - which was, 'after 20 years of being in the business, you're famous for being famous'", she clarified on Good Morning America.

"The advice that I would give is that... having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success."

