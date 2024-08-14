Bicep's Matt McBride had a shock brain tumour and is recovering from surgery

Matt McBride, one half of the popular electronic music duo Bicep, has shared an update on Instagram that he's had successful surgery following a shock brain tumour diagnosis.

In a post on the Bicep account, McBride said he "got some intense localised headaches matched with a weird fatigue" towards the end of 2023.

He went for blood tests in Spring 2024 which "indicated something was wrong" before having MRI and CT scans.

"Unfortunately, they told me they had discovered a large and pretty rare Craniopharyngioma tumour on my pituitary gland (in my brain)," McBride revealed.

"The good news is firstly, it's almost certainly not cancerous and secondly, I've caught it in the earlier stages of damage. I'd been very lucky to get those initial blood tests followed by an MRI.

"Had it been much longer I might've lost some eyesight and a load of other problems due to the size and position of the tumour pressing on my optic nerves."

Despite being told he had the tumour and having a number of hospital appointments and tests, McBride continued to play as part of Bicep right up until August 9 when he had his surgery.

"I decided to carry on living life and playing shows as normal and it was personally important to keep my mind busy!" he explained.

"The operation went well and I'm currently recovering in hospital. Recovery will be at least six to eight weeks and a long road of aftercare but I'm feeling incredibly grateful and lucky."

McBride went on to pay tribute to everyone in the NHS who has cared for him and to his family, friends and colleagues who have supported him throughout.

He said Andy Ferguson will be performing upcoming shows as Bicep solo until he's well enough to perform again.

Bicep have five dates across North America in the second half of September.

Bicep are most known for their iconic track Glue which was released in 2017 and have recently started a project called CHROMA where the duo is working on and promoting experimental tracks rooted in underground music.

