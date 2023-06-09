'Big Penis' pills banned in Australia due to 'serious side effects'

The penis-enhancing drug 'Big Penis USA' has been banned in Australia after a health watchdog said they pose a "serious risk".

The country’s Therapeutic Goods Administration has urged people to stop taking the drug, after finding they contained sildenafil which is prescription only.

The substance found in erectile dysfunction medication "may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease are often prescribed nitrates."

When consumed alongside other medications, the pills could cause "serious side effects".

"Big Penis USA tablets pose a serious risk to your health and should not be taken," the TGA said in a statement on their site. They encouraged people to take any remaining pills to a local pharmacy to ensure they are disposed of safely.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

To stop any future shipments of Big Penis USA, the TGA will work with the Australian Border Force (ABF) to ensure they don't enter Australia.

"The TGA will notify ABF to seize and destroy any of these products intercepted at the border," they wrote.

This isn't the first time a warning has been issued about Big Penis USA.

An FDA warning stated: "This notification is to inform the public of products marketed as dietary supplements or conventional foods with hidden drug ingredients and chemicals."

"These products are typically promoted for sexual enhancement, weight loss, and body building and are often represented as being ‘all natural,'" they continued. "FDA is unable to test and identify all products marketed as dietary supplements that have potentially harmful hidden ingredients. Consumers should exercise caution before purchasing any product in the above categories."

If you suspect any side effects to the product, the TGA has urged people to report them. Any other concerns about the product can be reported on 1800 020 653 or the TGA website.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.