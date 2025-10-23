People think this bizarre Fox News segment is 'an actual recession indicator'

People think a Fox News segment celebrating the fact that cheap junk food Hamburger Helper is going up in sales is a massive “recession indicator”.

Hamburger Helper is an American boxed mac and cheese meal kit containing dried pasta and powdered cheese seasoning, which is designed to be cooked with beef mince.

Despite the Donald Trump administration’s “Make America Health Again” (MAHA) campaign, as well as its claims that the economy is doing well, actually, people have pointed out that the fact that an ultra-processed food, which is cheap and high in sodium and artificial ingredients, is doing well doesn’t exactly scream success.

Fox News, however, attempted to flip this on its head by celebrating that a “true brand” is making a comeback as people “tighten their wallets”.

Host Kayleigh McEnany said, “One tried and true brand is making a big comeback as consumers tighten their wallets, and here it is, Hamburger Helper. The mix of mac and cheese and ground beef is seeing a surge in sales.”

Unfortunately for Fox News and the Republican government, people weren’t falling for it.

“Why do consumers have to ‘tighten their wallets,’ Kayleigh?” someone asked.

Someone else mocked: “Jesus Christ they’d spin nuclear war as an opportunity to top up your tan.”

Another called it, “An actual recession indicator”.

One person admitted: “I thought this was satire at first.”

“‘MAHA’ shills out here thinking...processed cheese powder...is a good thing. Good luck, y'all,” said another.

Another posted a meme of Trump as Marie Antoinette with the caption, “Let them eat Hamburger Helper”.

It was also pointed out: “WaPo (Washington Post) called increased sales in Hamburger Helper a solid recession indicator just over one week ago.”

“More like Hamburger HELP US,” someone else joked.

