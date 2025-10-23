Battlefield 6 Season 1 roadmap revealed - everything you need to know

Battlefield 6 had a very successful launch with more than seven million copies sold across all platforms over its first three days.

Battlefield 6 is a return to the series roots from Electronic Arts (EA) who was looking to recapture the magic from what was considered the golden era of Battlefield in the days of Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4 and it seems to have done that.



With it being a modern live service game, the game's release doesn't mean it stops there for the multiplayer shooter - loads of new content and updates are planned over the coming weeks and months with the first major update in Season 1 landing on 28 October.

Here's a look at everything you need to know about Battlefield 6 Season 1.

When does Battlefield 6 Season 1 start?



Battlefield 6 Season 1 starts on 28 October with the Rouge Ops update.

When are the next updates after that and what are they?

There will be a total of three new updates over the coming weeks within Season 1, with California Resistance starting on 18 November and Winter Offensive on 9 December.

All of the updates will feature fresh maps, events and weapon variations.

Blackwell Fields is the first map to be coming to Battlefield 6 post launch and it's set in California / Electronic Arts

What new maps are in Battlefield 6 Season 1?



A new map or variation will be playable when each new update goes live through the Season, meaning there is a total of three new playable maps that have been confirmed.

These are Blackwell Fields on 28 October, Eastwood on 18 November and limited-time Ice Lock Empire State on 9 December.

Blackwell Fields is set in the Californian Chaparral and built for all-out warfare with a focus on outdoor combat and standoffs within scattered structures.

Eastwood is set in Southern California within a quiet and formally affluent neighbourhood. Players will fight enemies in suburbia where houses can be blown apart.

There's only been a brief glimpse of Ice Lock Empire State but it seems to be a snowy reimagining of the Empire State map.

Eastwood map releases next month in Battlefield 6 / Electronic Arts

What new modes are in Battlefield 6 Season 1?

A new mode called Strikepoint will be playable from 28 October. A limited-time mode called Sabotage comes on 18 November with limited-time event Ice Lock arriving on 9 December.

Strikepoint is a 4v4 mode where two teams fight over a single objective. There are no respawns until the end of the round. Teams win by capturing the point or eliminating the enemy team.

In Sabotage, two teams of eight attack and defend supply caches around the map with sides being switched each round. Battle Pickups will be debuted here too which are rare weapons with limited ammo that can still wreak havoc.

What new weapons are in Battlefield 6 Season 1?

There will be a new SCAR carbine, Glock 22 sidearm, Mini-Fix bolt action rifle and new attachments when Season 1 starts.

On 18 November will be a new DP-12 shotgun, S&W eight-shot revolver and new Troy Angled attachment.

After that on 9 December is the Ice Climbing Axe melee weapon.

Empire State is getting a new snowy look in December with more details to be revealed / Electronic Arts

What new vehicles are in Battlefield 6 Season 1?

A new vehicle arrives at the start of Season 1, which is APC Traverser Mark 2. It's an infantry support vehicle that can be used as a spawn point and supply station for friendly vehicles.

Does Battlefield 6 Season 1 have a Battle Pass?

Season 1 will have a Battle Pass, meaning players will be able to unlock and earn rewards by progressing and earning XP. As with all Battle Passes nowadays, there is a free tier and a further tier that can be purchased for more rewards.

There are four different paths players can progress through so there is more freedom in what players can target to earn. A fifth opens up for those who complete the first four.

When does Battlefield 6 Season 2 start?

Season 2 starts some time early in 2026 with more details to be announced.

Battlefield 6 Season 1 roadmap / Electronic Arts

Battlefield 6 is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.



