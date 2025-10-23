Justin Bieber takes on Twitch and promises fans daily streams

Justin Bieber has made it clear he’s standing on business – and no, not just in that viral meme.

Having already conquered music, fashion, and a string of brand collaborations, the 31-year-old is now venturing into the world of livestreaming with a fresh commitment to Twitch.

On Wednesday (22 October), Bieber kicked off his Twitch debut with a livestream lasting just over an hour, announcing the news via a straightforward tweet.

During the stream, he gave viewers a glimpse of a warehouse stocked with an array of games, including table tennis and a basketball hoop.

At the time of writing, he has amassed 50,000 Twitch subscribers.

At the close of the stream, Bieber told his viewers, "We’re going to be doing this pretty much every day, so make sure you tune in. It’s going to be awesome."

The 'Baby’ singer also touched on his upcoming Coachella headline performance during the broadcast.

"I’m putting on a hell of a show for you guys for Coachella, getting ready, and getting inspired," he shared.

This will be his first headline performance since 2022, with two new albums now under his belt.

Inevitably, fans reacted to Bieber's newfound hobby, with one writing: "Kinda crazy that everyone is turning into streamers but cool that we get to see behind the scenes like this."

Another humoured: "Platform is shook, he’s coming for streamer of the year."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "Celebrities are slowly realising how streaming on Twitch gives them full creative control without studio execs annoying them."

