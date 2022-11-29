Marvel actor Tenoch Huerta has spoken out for the first time after his bulge was edited in a movie trailer.

Huerta plays the character Namor in the newly-released Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and has opened up about the controversy.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a difference in the bulge size belonging to the character Namor in the trailer compared with the actual film, leaving some to speculate that the trailer had been edited.

Twitter user @belovasoup shared a side-by-side of two stills showing a clear difference to one in which the bulge size had been edited to enhance it.

The image on the left came from the movie trailer, while the one on the right, with the smaller bulge, came from the movie itself.

Now, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Huerta was asked about the viral tweet and honestly opened up about the controversy, removing all speculation.

He told the magazine: “The only thing that I can say is: the original was the photo in the right. Without [the bulge]! That’s original.

“No, I mean, I’m not going to lie to people. Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue. I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right.”

In the film, Namor is the mutant son of a human sea captain and a princess of the mythical undersea kingdom of Atlantis. He wears emerald green skin-tight shorts that leave little to the imagination.

