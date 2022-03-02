A black woman has accused Delta Air Lines of discrimination after allegedly being asked to move to the back of the plane to make room for two white women.

During a flight to San Francisco last month, Camille Henderson told ABC 7 she was sitting near row 15's window. The two passengers in the row next to her said they had first-class tickets.

"They felt like they were ticketed first-class seats, but they couldn't provide the tickets," she told the publication, saying that the women were complaining for hours.

"Unfortunately, my first-class seats are occupied," one woman is heard saying, according to a recording obtained by the news outlet.



"They are what?" another person is heard saying.



"They're occupied," the woman responded.

The flight attendants then asked Henderson whether she was travelling by herself, to which she said yes.

"There's a seat back there in aisle 34. It's an aisle seat," the attendant allegedly said. Henderson claimed that the two other women were not asked to move.

"I don't want to make it a race thing, but instead of asking the two white women that were seated next to me (to move), in an attempt to accommodate them, they basically made me have to move," she told ABC 7.

"I just don't know why I had to move because that was the seat that I paid for, that was my assigned seat," she added. "As I'm walking back there it's just humiliating. It's like having the entire flight look at you and asking what's going on."

Henderson later spoke to a Delta customer service rep who told her there's nothing they can do "under these circumstances."

"How were you humiliated for them to ask you to go to another seat?" the rep can be heard asking in a phone recording she provided to the outlet.

"You're basically saying there's nothing that you can do?" she asked them.

"No, not under these circumstances that I'm showing, ma'am," they responded.

An airline spokesperson told ABC7 in a statement: "We are looking into this situation to better understand what happened.

"Delta has no tolerance for discrimination in any form and these allegations run counter to our deeply held values of respecting and honouring the diversity of our customers," the rep added.

Indy100 reached out to Delta for comment.

