Bobbi Brown has clapped back at a TikTok influencer's negative review of her new Jones Road foundation - and everyone is loving the shade.

Beauty influencer Meredith Duxbury (@meredithduxbury) went viral when she posted her review of the Jones Road What The Foundation (WTF) Tinted Moisture Balm, part of the new makeup line Brown has created after she left her famous namesake makeup brand.

The product has received mixed reactions from makeup artists and beauty influencers for its skin-like finish and sheer coverage, and wasn't a fan of its moisturising quality, noting it felt greasy when they applied it.

In the video, Duxbury can be seen taking a large scoop of the product and spreading it with both hands as she then applied it to her face with her fingers.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

As she rubbed the balm onto her face like a moisturiser, she commented on the product's "very strong" smell and said she is "not sure what to make of this consistency”.

Due to the amount of product she used, the TikToker was unable to blend the balm into her skin with her finger so then tried using a damp beauty blender but the sponge ended up lifting the product off of her face. She then goes in with a brush which also doesn't help with blending the balm.

"It's going to be a no from me. I really did want to like this though," Duxbury said and added in the caption: "I'm gonna have to pass."

Since posting her negative review, the video has received 13.1m views, 1.5m likes, along with thousands of comments from people criticising Duxbury for not giving the product a fair review and that she used too much product on her face.





@meredithduxbury I’m gonna have to pass….😭😅🥴

One person wrote: "Not a fair review. You're not supposed to use half the container."

"Do influencers not do research on how they’re supposed to use products," another person said.

Someone else added: "Maybe don’t apply the entire jar."

"You applied half the container lol idk if this is a fair review," a fourth person commented.

It appears the viral review has gotten the attention of Bobbi Brown herself (@justbobbibrown) who has since responded with some not-so-subtle shade at Duxbury's application method.

"So I always love learning new makeup techniques and I learned one today," Brown said. "I'm not sure it's gonna work but I'm gonna try."

The makeup artist then takes a huge scoop of her balm in both of her hands and then smears it on her face which due to the excess amount is unable to be blended in.

"Hmmm... didn't really work," Brown sarcastically joked and laughed, appearing to shade Duxbury's application technique.





@justbobbibrown How did I do?? Applying Jones Road’s light to medium coverage What The Foundation 🤣😅 #foundation #foundationhack #foundationroutine

Brown's response video has received 2.3m views, 283,000 likes along with thousands of comments from people who loved the makeup artist's "hilarious and justified" reaction.

One person wrote: "Not you shading her," with a crying laughing emoji.

"If BOBBI BROWN dragged me like this I would quite literally never show my face again," another person said.

Someone else added: "The shade - protecting us from UV rays better than SPF 50."

"Finally you stood up to these so called ‘makeup influencers,'" a fourth person replied.

In another video, Brown explained to viewers how to use the balm properly.

"There seems to be some confusion on what kind of coverage you get from What the Foundation," she said.

@justbobbibrown Clearing up the What The Foundation Confusion #foundation #foundationhack #foundationtutorial









"It is a skin-like finish. And it is honestly, a tinted moisture balm but it adds coverage in most places where you need it."

"Because it has beautiful oils infused, it gives a nice glowy finish. If you have oily skin, you might not be someone who likes the finish of the foundation. If you like full coverage, you’re not going to like WTF," Brown explained and added that it is best to apply a small amount with your fingers.

Duxbury did give this try in another review of the product after she received criticism from viewers but said "I don't really see anything," as she compared the side of her face with the balm to the other without it.

@meredithduxbury Reply to @courtxoxoxoxo We gave it a second chance…. 😬🤭

But in the comment section people disagreed and thought there was a difference in her skin.

One person wrote: "definitely evens out color !!"

"You can easily see a difference, why are you so upset you were wrong," another person said.

Someone else added: "It looks really good in my opinion. Shows your true skin with glow."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.