Boss picked up every worker who tried to call in sick during blizzard

Parts of the world have been hit with severe weather warnings, mostly impacting travel and means of making it to work.

Lucky, or unlucky for some, many workers can continue their jobs from the comfort of their own homes – but others, including retail and hospitality employees, are faced with a slight issue.

Amirraa Ruffin (@pixieamirraa) recently went viral on TikTok after claiming her boss picked everyone up and drove them to their workplace.

"And I was hoping he would just let the store be closed for the day," the TikToker wrote as the caption.

The comments were soon flooded with fellow TikTokers, with one writing: "Mine did this once and we all got into an accident because of the ice."

"He said I aint got a 4x4 fo nothin GET IN," another joked, while a third suggested: "I would respond with 'it’s not the lack of transportation, I’m not putting my life on the line by travelling in these conditions for this wage.'"

Meanwhile, another person recalled their own failed experience, adding: "I remember calling out for a flat tire and my boss was on his way to pick me up. I in fact did NOT have a flat tire."





The TikToker appears to be based in Portland, Oregon, as per her bio.

Local news outlets have reported plunging temperatures, trees blocking roads, damaged homes and at least four deaths.

Lisa Tadewaldt, an arborist with Urban Forest Pro in Portland, informed OPB that she had received an influx of calls regarding people who had trees collapse on their homes.

"The amount of trees on houses, it’s the most it’s ever been," she said. "I don’t know what the insurance claim numbers are going to be, but they’re going to be high. It’s going to be insane."

