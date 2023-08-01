Video of Boston police officer getting hurt going down a kids slide viewed by millions

A video of a police officer in Boston getting hurt while hurtling down a slide at an incredible speed has been viewed by millions after going viral on social media.

It's unknown exactly when the video was filmed but it does take place at Boston's City Hall Plaza which reopened last year with a fancy new playground and the tall, long and windy slide becoming an instant attraction.

That being sad this attraction should be exclusively reserved for children as several examples, including a now-viral one of a police officer, show that it is not suitable for adults.

In the seven-second video, which Boston.com reported had been watched 13 million times on TikTok before being deleted, shows an officer being banged around in the metal before emerging at what seems like 100mph face down and scraping his arm across the concrete ground, yelling "oh f**k" in the process.









The video has since reemerged on Twitter after NHL commentator Ryan Whitney said he was NHL commentator said that he was "begged to take it down," only for someone else to share it in the replies.

As mentioned other people have had their troubles on the slide including city councillor Erin Murphy.

A spokesperson for the Boston Police Department, said that the officer in the question was on duty at the time and that while he did hurt himself, used his own medial insurance to get treated and didn't miss any work as a consequence.

It's not known if any other police officers were on the seen at the time.

