A huge brawl broke out in a restaurant in Philadelphia recently, all over a misunderstanding about steak.

Yes, really.

Diners inside a branch of American restaurant chain Golden Corral got far more than they bargained for on Friday, as chairs were thrown and a fight erupted inside the restaurant.

Thankfully, no-one was hurt, but viral footage of the event made for remarkable viewing.

According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, an employee reportedly told law enforcement it may have started after the premises ran out of steak and a customer became irate.

Golden Corral brawl reportedly sparked by misunderstanding over steak www.youtube.com

The fight could have involved up to 40 people, according to police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

JK Hospitality LLC, which franchises the Golden Corral restaurant, said in a statement: “Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported. The safety of our guests and co-workers is our top priority.”

Former employee Dylan Becker said: “I’ve never seen nothing like that in Golden Corral before. From what I heard it was over steak, apparently somebody cut in line.”

He also added that one of his friends can be seen in the video trying to break up the fight.

"My friend, she’s in the video trying to break it up, and she told me she got hit by a table and her ankle got bruised up pretty bad. And yeah, it’s scary stuff,” he said.

A current employee also spoke about what he witnessed, with Gaven Lauletta saying: “There was a shortage of steak and two parties were involved and one family cut in front of another family, they were taking their time and they ran out of steak and it got into a heated exchange at the tables."

A customer, Alexis Rios, told ABC6 he was in line and asked for his steak rare, and as a result got his steak before someone else got theirs.

"[The cook is] trying to understand what you want and give you what you want," he said. "I had a rare steak, which is a lot faster to cook than a well-done steak. That's why I got my steak first."

