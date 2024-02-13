Bride-to-be cancels wedding as guests refuse to pay $1,500 each

A bride-to-be was forced to cancel her wedding after guests refused to pay $1,500 each to attend.

The woman, known as Susan online, turned to a wedding support group on Facebook after her dreams of being a "Kardashian for a day" fell short.

Susan blamed her friends and family for the cancellation – just four days before.

The stress then led the couple to break up and part ways.

"Dear friends, it comes with great sadness that I am announcing the cancellation of the wedding. I apologise for cancelling only four days beforehand," she wrote on the group.

"Unfortunately, [fiancé] and I have broken up due to some recent and irreparable problems. We have decided to end our relationship and not go forth with any future proceedings."

iStock

She went on to say that she "specifically asked for cash gifts," adding: "How could we have our wedding that we dreamed of without proper funding?"

Susan said she "sacrificed so much" and "only" requested each guest to pay $1,500 forward.

"We talked to a few people who even promised us more to make our dream come true," she continued.

"Like, we made it clear. If you couldn’t contribute, you weren’t invited to our exclusive wedding. It’s a once and a lifetime party," she vented.

The icing on the cake was that her partner suggested a simple Las Vegas elopement instead.

"I laughed in his face, but he was dead serious," she wrote. "My ex left the room and didn’t apologise for his horrid suggestion. I then called my maid of honor and cried my eyes out."

Her best friend's response was not what Susan expected, and so, she ended up cutting ties with her too.

"Instead of sympathy, I was told that I was asking for way too much and I should stick to the budget," Susan explained. "I just wanted to be a Kardashian for a day and then live my life like normal. I called her a filthy f***ing poor excuse of a friend, and hung up."





How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.