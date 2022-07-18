A man has been praised after noticing a distressed bride and coming to her rescue - by driving her to the church to get married.

The bride-to-be found herself in a desperately stressful situation after multiple taxis and Ubers cancelled on her as she tried to make her way to her wedding.

Thanks to a kind stranger, Marksteen Adamson, she managed to make it to the wedding, albeit 45 minutes late after catching a lift with him.

A clip of the unbelievable moment was posted on TikTok by @marksteenadamson, who explained in the caption that he had seen the bride at a pedestrian crossing in London looking “confused and flustered”.

He explained: “I started filming as I thought it would be a great shot seeing her cross the road in her full attire.

“Then she saw me and started walking towards me and gesturing. It turns out that she and her bridesmaid and team had been trying to order Uber cabs but three cabs had cancelled at the last minute and she was 45min late for church.”

Adamson explained that the wedding party jumped into his Land Rover and he was able to get them to the church where the groom and guests were waiting.

He continued: “After I dropped her off I heard the sound of the organ ring out and knew everything was going to be alright. It was a beautiful sunny day.”

The clip has been viewed more than half a million times, and people have applauded Adamson for his heroics that saved the couple’s wedding day.

One person commented on the clip: “I bet this moment made her wedding even more memorable.”

Another said: “You saved the most special day of her life. I hope you win the euromillions lol.”

Someone else wrote: “This is literally like a movie scene SO CUTE.”

“Such a gorgeous bride. Well done you for coming to the rescue!!” another praised.

