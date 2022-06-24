Although it can often seem like there is a day for everything at the moment, we can honestly say that 'Bring Your Dog To Work Day' might be the best and most wholesome that we've ever heard of.

The annual nationwide event was first established in 2014 and raises money for charities dedicated to making a difference in animal welfare.

This year's three charities are All Dogs Matters, a charity that rehabilitates and rehomes unwanted dogs, Animals Asia, which aims to end the awful practice of bear bile farming as well as improving the lives of cats and dogs in China and Vietnam and Surge Sanctuary, a charity dedicated to helping the lives of farm animals.

Those wishing to get involved are encouraged to register themselves on the charity's website and donate what they can afford with a minimum requirement of £10. Any dog owners can also upload selfies on the official website and use the hashtag BringYourDogToWorkDay

The fun viral event has echoes of #DogsAtPollingStations as people simply cannot get enough of seeing loveable pups in various workplaces around the country.













































