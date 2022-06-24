Although it can often seem like there is a day for everything at the moment, we can honestly say that 'Bring Your Dog To Work Day' might be the best and most wholesome that we've ever heard of.
The annual nationwide event was first established in 2014 and raises money for charities dedicated to making a difference in animal welfare.
This year's three charities are All Dogs Matters, a charity that rehabilitates and rehomes unwanted dogs, Animals Asia, which aims to end the awful practice of bear bile farming as well as improving the lives of cats and dogs in China and Vietnam and Surge Sanctuary, a charity dedicated to helping the lives of farm animals.
Those wishing to get involved are encouraged to register themselves on the charity's website and donate what they can afford with a minimum requirement of £10. Any dog owners can also upload selfies on the official website and use the hashtag BringYourDogToWorkDay
The fun viral event has echoes of #DogsAtPollingStations as people simply cannot get enough of seeing loveable pups in various workplaces around the country.
\u201c\ud83d\udc36 When your office is in the stunning surrounds of Luttrellstown Castle Resort, your doggies beg to come to work with you! So, today is #BringYourDogToWorkDay and Dublin Bosties enjoyed a wonderful run around the gardens. \n#DogsAreTheBest #LifeAtLuttrellstown\u201d— Luttrellstown Castle (@Luttrellstown Castle) 1656054008
\u201cDad says I'm too big for #BringYourDogToWorkDay but I help him in the garden or sit with him when he works from home. #FollowBackFriday\u201d— Ozzy_theRomanianRescue (@Ozzy_theRomanianRescue) 1656050893
\u201cIt's #BringYourDogToWorkDay so we're introducing some of our four-legged team members.\n\nMeet Ruffles, who works at Marsden Moor, encouraging visitors to keep their dogs on leads during nesting and lambing season. He's also good at bringing people gloves.\n\nPhotos: Victoria H.\u201d— National Trust (@National Trust) 1656056918
\u201c#BringYourDogToWorkDay like every day \ud83d\ude1c\n\n#AssistanceDog #NotJustADog\u201d— Assistance Dog Ziggy \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83d\udc3e (@Assistance Dog Ziggy \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83d\udc3e) 1656055692
\u201cToday is #BringYourDogToWorkDay, what better day to share with you pet dog Luna\u2019s very first day at Guide Dogs HQ! \n\nWe\u2019d also love to see your canine colleagues joining you at work, so please share your pictures in the comments below! \ud83d\udc47\u201d— Guide Dogs (@Guide Dogs) 1656055809
\u201cWe are loving #BringYourDogToWorkDay and it's got us thinking at BookTrust HQ... which fictional doggo would you love to take to work with you?\n\nWe're thinking Hairy Maclary, but it might make the office environment a bit chaotic if all his mates showed up... \ud83d\ude02\n\nPic: Lynley Dodd\u201d— BookTrust (@BookTrust) 1656056637
\u201cOn #BringYourDogToWorkDay we take a look at this photo of a working dog. Don appeared in the March 1933 edition of the Ocean & National Magazine, alongside his owner Daniel Haydn Edwards, one of the company\u2019s shepherds at #Treorchy, and the first lamb born that year.\u201d— Glamorgan Archives (@Glamorgan Archives) 1656056211
\u201cWe're fully embracing #BringYourDogToWorkDay today here at PCH with staff making a donation to our chosen charities @Gablesdogscats & @woodsidetrust in return for bringing in their pups \ud83d\udc36\ud83d\udc15\ud83d\udc3e\u201d— Plymouth Community Homes (@Plymouth Community Homes) 1656056118
\u201cElphie, a key part of the ABC Newcastle team today. #bringyourdogtoworkday\u201d— Kia Handley (@Kia Handley) 1656016687
