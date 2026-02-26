Harry Styles hilariously reveals the 2010s fashion trend he regrets

Harry Styles is known for his experimental fashion sense, not just his music, but he recently revealed some outfits from the early 2010s that he has regrets about.

The Aperture singer appeared as a guest on Brittany Broski's 'Royal Court' series, where he dressed for the occasion, sporting a cape, a crown, and elf ears.

At one point, the host questions, “Is there a fashion choice from the 2010s that you deeply regret?”

To which he shared a fashion trend most of us perhaps fell victim to back in the day.

"Oof. In the 2010s, I wore like really, really tight jeans,” he admitted. “And I know it was of the time, but I think they were tighter than my legs were.”

“Painted on,” Broski quipped.

Following his skinny jeans era, Styles noted how his style has evolved in recent years.

“Now I’d be like, just wear a size bigger… Or three sizes bigger,” he joked. “So I’d say that, probably.”

Another classic 2010's clothing item brought up by Broski was the wide-brim hats, which Styles was often seen wearing.

“I’m a serious person, I don’t deserve it,” Styles teased, as he insisted he didn't need more fashion advice, but then replied to Broksi's suggestion.

"Wide-brim hats? The Venice hat?” he asked.

“But it had the curls coming out of it, so it’s like excusable,” Broski said, although Styles didn't look convinced as he responded, "I understand."

Styles' latest interview comes ahead of the release of this new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., on March 6, and he will also be returning for double duty (guest hosting and performing) on Saturday Night Live on March 14.

