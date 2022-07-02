Perfectly preserved Burger King restaurant found behind a wall in US mall

A perfectly preserved vintage Burger King restaurant has been discovered behind a wall in a shopping mall in the United States.

In one of the more unusual archaeological finds that you are ever likely to hear about, the Burger King, which was built in 1987 has gone viral after a man stumbled across in the Concord Mall in Wilmington, Delaware.

Jonathan Pruitt shared photos of his amazing find on social media showing just how well preserved the former fast-food joint still is complete with its chairs, booths, mirrors and garish wall decorations.

The Burger King is reportedly concealed away from members of the public on the first floor and is only accessible to mall staff via a key.

The discovery has peaked interest into how something so huge could be hidden away from people for so long and nobody realise. However, it would appear that a few folks did know about it.

Twitter user @losterskwaddd shared footage of her using the Burger King as a store room in 2019. She even filmed footage of the bathrooms and noted that there were still BBQ sauce stains on the walls.

Local politician Matt Meyer and the mall's general manager Tom Dahlke have since taken people on a guided tour of the restaurant on Facebook. Dahlke said that he "would love" to see the restaurant reopened in some capacity and become a 'retro space.'





A spokesperson from Burger King has said: "Though we aren't able to confirm details regarding this location, we have verified that the gloriously retro design and décor lines up closely with Burger King restaurants operating in the 1980s and 1990s and this is in fact a former Burger King restaurant."

