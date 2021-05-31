A TikToker has shared her discomfort after a customer apparently made a comment about her Burger King uniform – accusing it of being a “distraction” to her husband.

The woman, named Lala, explains in text on the video: “I had a lady complain today because my uniform was a ‘distraction’ to her husband.”

During the clip, Lala is wearing what appears to be the standard Burger King uniform – a grey cap, polo top and jeans.

It seems that it was the jeans that the customer had a problem with, as the TikToker then provides a brilliant comeback.

“‘I guess I’ll leave my ass at home next time,” she quips and then flips off the camera.

In the video’s caption, Lala says: “Girl, f*ck you.”

Lala responds to the customer’s complaint (TikTok/rockefeller.o)

Since the video was uploaded four days ago, it has received over 12.6M views, 3.2M likes, and tens of thousands of comments from people who believed the man was the one in the wrong.

One person said: “She [wife] should be mad at her husband, not you.”

“Distract him from what?? Ordering from Burger King??” Another person wrote.

Lala responded by sharing more details about the incident. She said: “Apparently she [wife] was trying to tell him [husband] something and he wasn’t paying any attention so she got upset.”

Someone else commented: “Maybe her husband should stay at home.”

“For real!!! Our bodies are not a distraction,” another said.

Others said that Lala should take it as a compliment.

“Or it’s a compliment? That’s how I would’ve taken it,” one replied.

Someone else wrote: “I would be so flattered.”

You can watch the full video here.

Indy100 has contacted Burger King for comment.