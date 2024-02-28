Why do cabin crew sit on their hands during flights?

Despite 4.7 billion people forecasted to take a flight in 2024, there are still some little-known facts when travelling on board. Now, thanks to social media, one question has finally been answered: Why do cabin crew sit on their hands during take-off and landing?

A viral TikTok shared by Cebu Pacific Henny (@_hennylim_) revealed it's called the "bracing position".

"This position involves fastening [your] seatbelt securely, [sitting] upright, [sitting] on [your] hands — palms up, thumbs [tucked] and arms loose — and [placing your] feet flat on the floor," she explained to viewers.

In the very unlikely event of an "unplanned emergency," the position means "the body is damaged less," according to Henny.

"During this time, [we] will also be going through [a] silent review, which prepares [us] for an emergency situation [during] every takeoff and landing," she added.

During this time, it allows staff to be aware of the emergency equipment "in the location, door operations, commands given and any visual clues outside [of] the aircraft".

TikTok has undoubtedly become the destination for information you didn't think you needed to know, including the best time to book flights to bag a deal.

According to another TikToker Cierra Mistt (@cierra_mistt), mid-week bookings are typically cheaper, especially when using a VPN.

"First things first, if you want a cheap flight, look for flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays," she said.

Cierra also shared a secret about securing a free upgrade, suggesting that it can be dependent on where you sit on the plane.

Airlines typically have to move passengers around for "weight and balance purposes," and so Cierra recommends sitting in the last row of the plane "if you want to fly first class and not have to pay for it".

"If we do have to move people for weight and balance purposes, that’s where the flight attendant’s gonna go," she continued.

