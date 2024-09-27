What is the viral Calico Hair trend on TikTok?

There's a new TikTok trend making waves across the platform with thousands of beauty enthusiasts eager to try it out.

Hailed the 'calico hair' trend, the new colour in town is inspired by the fur pattern of calico cats and three distinct colours: black or brown, blonde, and copper or red.

On clip shared by @__bysole racked up almost four million showcasing her new hair, with thousands more comments from fellow TikTokers.

"I’ve never seen calico hair!! I have brown hair now I want tortoise shell cat hair," one penned, while another added: "I love it but I think I’d like to do the reverse like a tortoiseshell bc idk that I can pull off so much blonde. Now to look up tortoiseshell hair!"









@__bysole The Calico Cat 🐱 @PRAVANA @Paul Mitchell @Kérastase @Joico Hair Care #catlover #kittycat #haircare #hairinspo #calicocat #hair2024 #hairtransformation #hairtrends #blondehair #blackhair #copperhair #fyp #explorer #foryou #thecatlady









Elsewhere, avid TikTokers will be aware of the "hair theory," leaving many scratching their heads at the vague description.



While it sounds like yet another secret term following in the footsteps of "mascara" and "304", it's pretty much self-explanatory.

In one viral clip from user @lov3h8, the TikToker showcases a montage of herself donning a variety of hairstyles.

The premise behind the theory is that a hairstyle can completely transform a person's appearance, according to HITC – which is far from a new concept as many hairdressers will tell you.

The theory may not be backed by science, but it sure does have Gen-Z in a chokehold.

"So you’re telling me… All I need to do is part my hair differently and I’ll be instantly prettier," one stunned TikToker commented, while another highlighted how "real" it is.

