A California woman accidentally bought a $10 million winning lottery ticket after a customer bumped into her while she was trying to purchase a different ticket.

The happy accident occurred at a Vonz in Tarzana, California back in November 2021 according to a press release from the California Lottery.

The woman, LaQuedra Edwards, wanted to purchase $40 worth of lottery tickets from a Scratcher's machine when suddenly "some rude person" bumped into her causing her to hit a button she did not intend to hit.

“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door,” Edwards said in the statement.

Rather than her preferred selection of cheaper-priced tickets, out came one $30 200x Scratchers ticket.

Edwards was irritated by the situation, given 75 percent of her lottery money had unintentionally gone toward one ticket. But the irritation did not last long.

As she headed back to her car to scratch off the ticket she realized she had won the top prize of $10 million.

“I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down at (the ticket), and I almost crashed my car,” Edwards joked in the statement.

“I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my (California Lottery mobile) app, and I just kept thinking this can’t be right,” she added.

The California native was in disbelief as many would be. Last year, a lottery winner threw out a winning ticket believing it to be a joke.

Earlier in March, a woman ignored phone calls from the lottery to inform her she won because she thought it was a scam.

“I’m still in shock," Edwards said. "All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich!’”

The commonly asked hypothetical question, 'what would you do if you won the lottery?' is now Edwards' reality.

In the press release, Edwards says she is going to use her winnings to buy a house and start a non-profit organization.

Additionally, the Vonz store where Edwards accidentally purchased the winning ticket received a $50,000 bonus.

But as for the rude customer who bumped into Edwards? They may never know their action had karmic results.

