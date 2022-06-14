A remote worker has sparked a debate about WFH life after putting a customer on hold to grab a Starbucks.

In a viral clip that's racked up almost 800,000 views, TikTok user Sherry (@ilove2giggle2) is seen hilariously bending the work-from-home rules.

The video shows Sherry taking a work call while in the car. At one point, she tells the customer she will "check and see about that situation" before putting them on hold. Little do they know, she was ordering herself a drink.

The TikTok user confirmed "it was a skit" in the comments, humouring, "Ay, I'm still helping the customers!"

Many users on the platform praised Sherry's "work smarter, not harder" attitude, with one saying: "Question, is she handling the business in a professional manner? Answer, yes. Done. Gurl, enjoy that drink!"

Another shared: "My mom drives around with her work laptop and goes about her life."

While a third related to Sherry's parody, adding: "Me the other day in Panera Bread’s drive-thru."

The clip, however, made others ponder what call centre reps are really doing when they get put on hold.

"Why did I watch this video," one user penned, "I feel like everyone that puts me on hold is doing the same thing."

"Will always wonder what the customer service representatives are doing when they put me on hold now," a second reiterated.

Remote working has been an ongoing discussion over the last few years. While some are eager to move back to the office full-time, others are more resistant and much prefer their home comforts.

In a 2021 UK census, the people highlighted that the work-life balance had improved since working at home. However, they raised challenges with collaboration.

Going forward, the data revealed an overwhelming 85 per cent of people wanted a "hybrid" approach to work, with their time split between home and the office.

