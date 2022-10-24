Call of Duty Modern Warfare IIis the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks.

Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers ahead

Twitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam.

“Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an earpiece.

"Almost can't believe this is a video game", he concludes.









Some fans were so impressed that they managed to recreate the walkthrough in real life









Jeffrey Keith Negus, Modern Warfare II’s narrative director even made his own shot-for-shot recreation of the mission along the same street.

Some were quick to spot the small differences between the game and its landmark counterpart.

If you want to visit the location in-game for yourself, the spot along the canal is located opposite The Oude Kerk, which is Amsterdam's oldest building. You can even compare the shots on Google Maps.











Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is being released 28th October 2022.

