Call of Duty Modern Warfare IIis the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks.
Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers ahead
Twitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam.
“Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an earpiece.
“Almost can’t believe this is a video game”, he concludes.
\u201coh my god amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new call of duty \u2014 almost can\u2019t believe this is a video game\u201d— juan (@juan) 1666349995
Some fans were so impressed that they managed to recreate the walkthrough in real life
\u201cBu aralar payla\u015f\u0131lan call of duty videosunun ger\u00e7e\u011fini kaydettim bug\u00fcn \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Melih Korkmaz (@Melih Korkmaz) 1666464492
Jeffrey Keith Negus, Modern Warfare II’s narrative director even made his own shot-for-shot recreation of the mission along the same street.
\u201cNice little stroll through the canals\u2026\u201d— Jeffrey Keith Negus (@Jeffrey Keith Negus) 1666471473
Some were quick to spot the small differences between the game and its landmark counterpart.
\u201c@juanbuis Impressive that they even replicated the No Alcohol signs, but disappointing that the stealthy murder bench doesn't exists lol\u201d— juan (@juan) 1666349995
If you want to visit the location in-game for yourself, the spot along the canal is located opposite The Oude Kerk, which is Amsterdam’s oldest building. You can even compare the shots on Google Maps.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is being released 28th October 2022.
