Cam girls reveal the weirdest requests that they've ever been sent

Streamer and Only Fans content creator Ashley Tea, took to Twitter to ask cam girls what's the weirdest request they/ve ever been asked, and it was definitely eyeopening.

The replies were full of cam girls sharing the weirdest requests they've got from clients, some seeming almost unbelievable, one woman simply commented "where to start..."

However, the majority seemingly had that 'one' request that stuck with them, and they were kind enough to share them with the internet.

"Someone ask for a custom where I turned them into a turkey. cooked them in the oven, and then ate them from their PoV," one woman commented. She added that the request came when she first started out as a creator and is "honestly sad" that she didn't accept the request at the time.

Another cam girl shared that she "had someone ask me to take my hair extensions and clip them to a thing and pretend I had really long butthole hair." Many couldn't believe the request and asked if she had fulfilled it, but she explained that she hadn't because "he wanted me to do to for $35 so no. My base charge is 150."

In the more shocking requests shared, one said that "a guy asked me to dissect a frog in my fanciest lingerie, did not do it lol."

"My time has come," replied one cam girl to the question of what was her weirdest request. "I was asked to film myself pooping in a box, send him the poop, get in a call, and instruct him how to eat it. I said 'Sure! For $5,000.' 'I can only send $100, goddess." Another user replied asking her to clarify that if he had the money, would she have done it. "Yeah Probably!" She responded.

Another creator shared that she had been asked for a video of her "driving in my car, seat close to the steering wheel, talking the whole time about how afraid of the airbag I am." This request went one step further, however, with the client asking for "a sequel 2 years later, where I am NOT afraid of the airbag anymore, and actually, I feel BETTER all scooted up!"

Whilst many shared the strangest requests they had received, many said that they felt they couldn't even share the weirdest content they'd been asked to make, claiming it being too taboo for the mainstream internet.

The Twitter thread wasn't short of stories, and gives a glimpse into the sometimes weird parts of being a cam girl.

