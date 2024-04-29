Camilla’s dogs to appear in sculpture form at first Highgrove shop at Chelsea

Willow sculptures of the Queen’s beloved dogs Beth and Bluebell are to make an appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show this year when the Highgrove Gardens shop features for the first time.

The display will be created by weaver Emma Stothard in honour of the terriers Camilla adopted from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Emma Stothard’s Beth & Bluebell willow sculpture studies (Emma Stothard/PA)

Stothard’s willow work has a prominent place in the organic gardens of the King’s private home Highgrove, including a piece in memory of Charles’ much-missed, loyal dog Tigga, who died in 2002 after 18 years of companionship with his master.

Visitors to Chelsea will be able to peruse Highgrove products such as honey collected from bees on the estate and cloudy organic apple juice made from hand-picked old English heritage apples collected from The Orchard at Highgrove.

The Tigga sculpture at Highgrove Gardens (Little Bird photography/PA)

Highgrove also sells gin inspired by botanicals found in the grounds, and its own organic strawberry preserve.

The Duchess of Sussex recently launched her own lifestyle brand – American Riviera Orchard – with the first known product being a limited edition strawberry jam sent to her friends.

A Highgrove shop (Little Bird photography/PA)

The Highgrove shop at Chelsea will be decorated by royal florist Shane Connolly, who adorned Westminster Abbey with blooms for the King’s coronation and created displays for Charles and Camilla’s wedding.

Connolly will use floral varieties found growing at Highgrove and the flowers will return to the gardens in Gloucestershire afterwards to be planted.

Florist Shane Connolly who arranged the flowers within Westminster Abbey, for the coronation (Yui Mok/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Yui Mok

Limited-edition lithographs reproduced from original watercolours painted by the King, including Ackergil Tower, Castle of Mey, and the West Side of Highgrove House, will also be on show.

The King’s charity The King’s Foundation is the custodian of the Highgrove gardens and offers workshops, programmes and short courses focused on heritage and craft skills at its Barley Court education centre on the estate.

A furniture student at Barley Court workshops in Highgrove Gardens (The King’s Foundation/PA)

The installation at Chelsea will act as a showcase for the charity’s work preserving traditional craft skills such as woodworking, embroidery and willow weaving, with students giving live demonstrations on site on May 20.

Scott Simpson, retail director at The King’s Foundation, said: “We are so excited to be bringing a sprinkle of Highgrove magic to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this year.

More sketches of Beth and Bluebell (The King’s Foundation/PA)

“Nature provides inspiration for so much of the work that we do at The King’s Foundation, from our heritage craft skills education programmes to our unique range of Highgrove products”.

The sale of Highgrove Garden Tours, products and events supports the work of The King’s Foundation.