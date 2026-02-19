Campaign launched for endangered red squirrels to get emoji

A petition has been launched calling for the creation of a red squirrel emoji as part of efforts to raise awareness for one of the UK’s most endangered native mammals.

The campaign, led by The Wildlife Trusts and Center Parcs, say that introducing the animal to the emoji library could help them remain visible in everyday conservations – particularly among younger audiences communicating through digital platforms.

It comes after a Censuswide survey of 2,000 UK children aged eight to 15 found that 34% did not know red squirrels lived in the UK – and 33% were unaware or not sure whether the species was endangered here.

Elsewhere, it found that 10% were unable to correctly identify the red squirrel from photographs, often confusing it with the more common grey squirrel.

A red squirrel forages for food in the Widdale Red Squirrel Reserve (PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

And two-thirds of British children (40%) were found to wrongly believe red squirrels can still be seen all over the UK.

Immortalised in Beatrix Potter’s book The Tale Of Squirrel Nutkin and a longstanding symbol of Britain’s woodlands, the reddish-brown species has suffered rapid population declines in recent decades.

Numbers have declined from an estimated 3.5 million in the UK just 150 years ago to as low as 120,000 today, with red squirrels now only found at a handful of locations in the UK.

This has been driven by habitat loss and the introduction of the invasive grey squirrels from North America, which carry the squirrelpox virus.

There is currently no squirrel emoji available for smartphone users around the world, only the North American chipmunk.

But the Censuswide survey, commissioned by Center Parcs, found that 86% of British children believed the chipmunk emoji is a squirrel.

Richard Watson, ecology and biodiversity manager at Center Parcs, said: “If children can instantly recognise animals through the modern language of emojis they use every day, that visibility can spark curiosity, conversation and, ultimately, care.”

The holiday village operator manages its Whinfell Forest site in Cumbria as a red squirrel conservation area and says conservation efforts have helped drive a steady population rise in the area over 25 years, with a 24% increase in sightings reported in 2025.

Through the petition, Center Parcs hopes the public will show their support for the creation of a red squirrel emoji in a bid to ensure the little animals are not lost either from Britain’s public awareness or its landscapes.

Heather Harris, red squirrel recovery network communications officer at The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside, said: “Spotting the russet fur and fluffy ear tufts of a red squirrel as it dashes through the trees is an absolute delight, and one that more of us should have the chance to enjoy.

“Sadly, populations of this incredible animal have radically decreased in recent decades, and we could lose red squirrels completely in the next 10 years without significant conservation and awareness-raising efforts.

“That’s why, along with partners and local communities, we’re working hard to plant trees, conduct surveys and connect fragmented habitat so that all generations can hope to enjoy these beautiful animals in woodlands for years to come.”

The petition will be directed towards the Unicode Consortium – the organisation that decides the emojis to globally recognise and standardise across phones, apps and platforms.