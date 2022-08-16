Thousands of Capri Sun juice pouches were recalled due to contamination.

On Monday (15 August), Kraft-Heinz announced its voluntary recall of 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavoured Juice Drink Blend pouches in the US.

Only that flavor of Capri Sun products that are labelled with the June 25, 2023 "Best When Used By" date are being recalled, the company said in a statement.

The company noted that the diluted cleaning solution, which is used to clean out food processing equipment in its factories, was "inadvertently introduced" into a production line. This is what polluted the drink.

"The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product. The Company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation," Kraft-Heinz said in a statement.

The company didn't share how many total pouches have been recalled from the shelves.

Still, each case has four cartons with 10 pouches in each. This totals to around 230,000 individual pouches possibly being affected by this matter.

People that purchased the juices are urged not to consume them and can return them to the store they bought them from.

This isn't the only thing to be recalled recently.

Earlier this week, CNN reported that about 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza made by Home Run Inn Frozen Foods were recalled because of potential metal contamination.

On Sunday, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said that the pizza's meat topping "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal."

