Conspiracy theories have blown up across TikTok recently – especially surrounding the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN).

CERN is a group of physicists and engineers who use the world's largest scientific instrument to explore the universe's structure.

The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is a complex machine that studies particles and spans 17 miles. It discovered "three exotic particles" described at a seminar on Tuesday (5 July), including a previously unseen pentaquark and the first-ever pair of tetraquarks, including a new type of tetraquark.

TikTokers have since taken to the platform with their own conspiracies, racking up millions of views in the process. Some of the viral clips have taken inspiration from Netflix's Stranger Things.



One particular TikTok from @rxzesxo claimed, "they are hiding this from you."

The creator believed the machine would open a portal to another dimension once it turned back on. Though, she later followed up, saying: "Nothing happened. There has been a timeline change. Wait and see for the upcoming changes for those who manifested."





@rxzesxo THEY ARE HIDING THIS FROM YOU . #manifestation#portal #cern #cernjuly5th #foryou #foryoupage #fypシ #spirituality #multiverse #fyp #spiritualtiktok





"Don’t drink or smoke on the 4th y’all!!! I feel like they’re saying “the 5th” when it’s happening on the 4th. They’re tryna catch us off guard," one penned.

While another commented, "It’s just a regular day. protect yourself and don’t self indulge into it. go about your day and keep your vibes high."



A third sceptical user added: "Y’all believe anything."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



A separate viral clip by August Gonçalves (@new_age_mythbuster) racked up half a million views. August advised people to "do this to prepare for CERN portals", while reciting an article exploring whether the LHC is considered dangerous.







@new_age_mythbuster CERN is opening portals tomorrow. Set your clocks. #cern #conspiracytiktok #spiritualtiktok #spiritualenergy #lhc #spiritualjourney #spiritualawakening





The comments were flooded with Stranger Things references, with one joking: "I’m sure eleven will be able to close any portal that occurs," and another echoing: "Real life stranger things."



One user believed that, "tomorrow I’m moving to the dream home that I manifested."

Given that it is now 6 July, nothing did actually happen. Though, CERN did discover the three new particles.

The LHC rebooted on 5 July and will run for four years at record energy levels.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

