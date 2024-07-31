Charli XCX's 'Brat summer' takes over the car world with high demand for green cars

Brat summer isn't slowing down anytime soon, and now it's seemingly pouring into the car world.

Since Charli XCX dropped her hotly anticipated album Brat in June, fluorescent green has taken over social feeds far and wide. Even Kamala Harris jumped on the bandwagon with an X/Twitter rebrand after Charli backed the presidential candidate in a tweet: "Kamala IS brat."

The vibrant colour has become a defining aesthetic of 2024 and sparked a worldwide phenomenon.

The cultural influence of Brat continues to soar, with 'Brat green' receiving over 22 million posts on TikTok, with many celebrities and influencers getting involved in the trend.

Now, new data from Auto Trader has revealed a staggering 24 per cent increase in advert views for green-coloured cars since the release of Charli's album.

"Cultural zeitgeist goes hand in hand with influencing consumer behaviour," Erin Baker, Editorial Director at Auto Trader said. "We have seen a rise in interest in specific cars and colours following cultural moments such as the Barbie movie and pink ‘Barbiecore’ cars,along with the rise in appeal of Land Rover Defenders following the hit BBC show The Traitors earlier this year."

"The rise of ‘Brat Green’ and ‘Brat Summer’ has injected vibrant energy into popular culture and the automotive industry. With Charli XCX’s extensive association with cars along with her huge global appeal, she’s no doubt helped play a part in driving an increase in interest for green cars reflecting consumers' desire to embody the zeitgeist and get involved in the aesthetic with a ‘Brat green’ car."

