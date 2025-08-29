In a time when AI is becoming a daily confidant for many, one woman took it a step further. Before telling anyone else she was pregnant, she told ChatGPT – and the internet is divided.

In a viral TikTok that's racked up nearly 400,000 views, one user shared two telling photos: the first, a pair of positive pregnancy tests with the caption, "Mommy who was the first person to know you were pregnant?"

The next slide revealed her conversation with ChatGPT, proudly declaring "Chat", accompanied by a heart and a happy tear-filled emoji.

Unsurprisingly, the post quickly sparked debate on TikTok – and the conversation didn’t stop there, soon making its way to X/Twitter, where opinions continued to pour in.

"We all died in 2020 and this is hell," one wrote, as another quipped: "Well, that’s just depressing."

"Congratulations, but this is so sad and dystopian," a third chimed in.

@curious__t/TikTok

However, many more jumped to defend the TikToker, taking a more empathetic approach.

"Everyone picks on this, but it’s almost like a journal that can reply," one suggested. "Sometimes it feels good to let it out in a safe way. If you’re ONLY talking to AI it’s an issue, but sharing private things is not an issue if you have outside support as well".

Another highlighted that some people don't have access to certain resources, including therapy, adding: "This is better than nothing".

One penned: "Rage bait or not, this is real and the haters won’t understand. AI is unironically much more easy to talk to than 95% of humans."

