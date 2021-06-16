Video showing how many chicken nuggets get chucked away each day sparks waste debate

Footage of a fast food worker throwing away a full tray of chicken nuggets has sparked an impassioned debate on social media.

Viewers have shared their horror at the waste, with many insisting that leftover meals should be given to people in need rather than tossed in a bin.

The clip, which was purportedly shot in a Chick-fil-A kitchen, shows a staff member pouring the meaty treats straight into the rubbish. The caption suggests that this is what happens “every night”.

The video has racked up more than 7.4 million views on TikTok, with thousands of people sharing their take on the issue.

“The amount of food we throw away and the amount of starving people there are just doesn’t sit right with me. It’s sad,” one wrote.

“I feel like crying ‘cause of this,” commented another.

“Nooooooooo, give them to me!!!!” a third pleaded.

While a fourth said: “They should just let the employees take it home.”

Numerous users agreed, suggesting the nuggets should be handed out for free or distributed among the homeless.

However, others pointed out that health and safety regulations prevent restaurants from giving away food that’s been out for too long in case it makes the consumer sick.

“It is illegal to give food to the homeless in food service so any food left over goes to the employees or the trash,” one said.

While another pointed out: “I used to work at Chick-fil-A and we would get written up if we took food home and didn’t throw it out.”

TikTok users deplored the amount of food wasted by restaurants on a daily basis (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

That said, a law was introduced in the US called the ‘Federal Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act’ which was designed to “encourage the donation of food and grocery products to nonprofit organisations for distribution to needy individuals.”

The act protects companies from criminal liability if they give away “apparently wholesome food” in “good faith”.

More specifically, Chick-fil-A created its own ‘Shared Table’ programme in 2012, which donates surplus food to local soup kitchens, shelters, and nonprofits.

Employees package surplus food, which partner agencies then pick up and turn into meals for “those who may otherwise go hungry”.

According to the dedicated website, more than 1,300 Chick-fil-A restaurants currently participate in the programme across the US, amounting to around 8 million meals.

That said, US restaurants still manage to generate an estimated 22 to 33 billion pounds of food waste each year, according to a 2017 Natural Resources Defence Council report.

Meanwhile, for every meal eaten in a UK restaurant, nearly half a kilo of food is wasted, according to the Waste and Resources Action Programme.

Douglas McMaster, owner of Brighton’s zero-waste restaurant Silo, believes that as much as 50 per cent of restaurant food is wasted – rising to as much as 80 per cent in fine dining restaurants.

One thing is clear, this is about more than chicken nuggets, and much more needs to be done to stop food being needlessly dumped in the trash.