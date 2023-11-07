China is using lasers to stop drivers from falling asleep on roads

Authorities in China have installed lasers on highways to stop drivers from falling asleep at the wheel.

The addition of the anti-sleep lasers was made in a bid to improve road safety and a clip of how they work has gone viral online.

It was popularised on X/Twitter by a user going by Science girl, who is known for sharing clips of some new and innovative initiatives.

The video has been viewed 56 million times and shows some extremely bright laser lights shining out from an overhead sign, slowly flashing and changing colours above drivers.

It is the aim to catch the attention of sleepy drivers and stop them from drifting off, reducing the risk of an accident occurring.

Sciene girl wrote: “A video captured on the Qingdao–Yinchuan Expressway displays vibrant laser lights hovering above the vehicles.

“Mr. Li, the person behind the camera, reported that these laser lights designed to combat fatigue quickly revitalized him and reduced his exhaustion during a prolonged nighttime.”

But internet users were divided over whether the lasers would actually be effective.

One person argued: “1) This would distract me. 2) This would put me to sleep when I got used to it.”

Others joked that the lights were so bright that even if woke you up, it would also effect your ability to see properly.

Another wrote: “Who’s genius idea is it to blind the drivers? Congrats, those who aren’t sleepy are now disoriented.”

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings