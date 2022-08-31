It’s one of the biggest rumours doing the rounds on the internet at the moment, but it turns out Chris Chan did not escape jail moments before going to court.

In case you missed the story, word began to spread online that internet personality and YouTuber – real name Christine Weston Chandler – had managed to escape before facing trial.

Chris is known for creating the web comic series Sonichu. Sonichu focuses on the exploits of the title character, who is a blend of the Pokémon Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog.

She is a cult figure online and is regarded as one of the most commonly trolled individuals on the internet.

However, she came to wider attention in August 2021 after she was arrested on suspicion of incest. A leaked phone call led some to suggest she was in a sexual relationship with her elderly mother, 79.

According to a report in Insider, Chan was being held in Central Virginia Regional Jail at the time.

Screenshots from a 4chan post claimed that Chandler escaped through the window of a courthouse bathroom.

Despite it becoming one of the biggest rumours on the internet, it looks like it’s very much not true.

Chris is reportedly still currently being held at the Central Virginia Jail. The jail confirmed with Passionfruit [via Daily Dot] that, “as far as [it] knows,” she is still there. Chris’s lawyer Dave Heilberg stated: “I cannot confirm or comment about any rumors, but I am unaware that Ms. Chandler ‘escaped’.”

Chris is a trans woman who came out as transgender in 2014 after originally identifying as a man. She was diagnosed with autism at the age of five or six.

She has been subjected to trolling online over recent years, with the image-sharing site Kiwi Farms set-up at least in part in order to harass her.

