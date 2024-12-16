What's it like to have a London Christmas staycation at Hyatt Regency The Churchill?

There's no city quite like London to experience the Christmas magic. It’s the city that brings a smile to the faces of the staunchest Scrooges – unless, of course, you're brave enough to battle the crowds on Oxford Street during peak hours.

From heartwarming moments in Love Actually, to the cosy escape of The Holiday, London has been the backdrop to some of our cult classic Christmas favourites. It's no surprise that millions flock to the city each year to get a piece of the action, with dazzling displays and iconic landmarks bringing the festive films to life.

While some of the city's festive offerings are not always without controversy (ahem, the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree which has been the subject of scrutiny in years gone by), London's finest hotels continue to deliver the Christmas magic, and none more so than the Hyatt Regency - The Churchill.

Combining laidback luxury with festive tranquillity, the Hyatt Regency London - The Churchill is nestled in the elegant district of Marylebone, the perfect base for those seeking a peaceful retreat among the Christmas chaos.

The hotel pays homage to luxury and legacy, overlooking leafy Portman Square with a tennis court and children's playground in view.

The Hyatt Regency London - The Churchill is an ode to – you guessed it – Winston Churchill, wartime leader and former prime minister between 1940 and 1945, and again from 1951 to 1955.

Interestingly, the hotel developer Sir Eric Miller had no direct link with Churchill – rather, a deep admiration.

Despite being built as recently as 1970, I was pleasantly surprised by the old-grandeur decor reminiscent of a bygone era of grand hotels, that offers a touch of old-world glamour that welcomes you the moment you step through its doors.

The lobby is a sight in itself, with soaring ceilings, grand chandeliers and marble floors. Every corner of the space was seemingly designed to transport you to a different time – one of elegance, subtle grandeur and sophistication. It was like finding an oasis of calm without being too far from the heart of the city – and I didn’t even realise how much I needed that until I arrived.

The Hyatt Regency London - The Churchill's grand Christmas tree is at the heart of the space, standing proudly in the lobby. Meanwhile, the square outside is aglow with soft Christmas lights, adding to the charm of the Marylebone area.

The Montagu Kitchen became my go-to for morning fuel. Whether I was indulging in a hearty English breakfast or nibbling on delicate pastries, it was the perfect spot to start the day. The atmosphere was relaxed, and the staff made it feel like I was an old friend visiting rather than a guest. And though the food was wonderful, it was the little touches that made it feel like a part of something bigger.

And then, there was the Regency Club Lounge. I have to admit, I didn't think I'd be spending much time there, but I found myself slipping in for a quiet afternoon drink, some snacks and catching up with life. It's the kind of place you can relax in, away from the crowds, where you can unwind and recharge. The staff made sure I had everything I needed, and I ended up spending more time there than I expected, feeling truly taken care of.

Walls are cloaked with Churchill memorabilia at every turn in the form of portraits and framed letters, with a special library adorned with books dedicated to and about the famed politician.

I wasn't planning to do much shopping – the hotel's gift shop was tempting, but I opted for a short walk instead. Just around the corner, you'll find Selfridges and Oxford Street, and 10 minutes walk away, I found myself wandering around the outskirts of Hyde Park – not through – as I wanted to avoid the bustle of Winter Wonderland.

Returning to my room was always a comfort. It wasn't just the luxury – though, yes, it was undeniably elegant – it was the feeling of home it gave me. The room had an easy sophistication, simple yet indulgent, with just the right amount of space to spread out. It was a place I immediately felt at ease in.

The hotel boasts an impressive 440 rooms and suites under a robust structure and warm, glistening Christmas lights sparkling over the square.

The decor is elegant, but not showy. The furnishings are simple yet luxurious. It's the kind of space that feels like a home away from home that offers a sense of timeless comfort.

The bathroom is equally well-equipped, with Molton Brown toiletries that elevate the standard hotel experience into something more indulgent. The heated toilet seat might seem like a small detail, but trust me, it's the kind of thing you'll never want to live without once you've experienced it. It's those little touches, like the soft towels and elegant finishes, that make the space feel like a true escape from the cold, rainy London streets outside.

Every detail of the room has been reimagined as Churchill would have liked it, with one of the more charming additions being a handmade knitted toy of his famous ginger cat, Jock. It added a personal, quirky touch that ties into the hotel's historic theme without feeling too forced. It was a little thing, but it brought a smile to my face every time I looked at it.

Fresh flowers added a lovely seasonal touch, a simple but effective way to bring some festive cheer to the room.

What really stayed with me, though, was the way the hotel's staff made me feel. From the moment I entered the lobby, the staff made me feel like I was more than just another guest with an unmatched level of warmth and attentiveness that felt both genuine and refreshing.

There's no stiff corporate formality you sometimes find at hotels. Instead, you get a real sense of hospitality with the team chatting to guests as though they're old friends while still maintaining a level of professionalism.

In a city where luxury hotels can often feel a little impersonal, the Hyatt Regency London - The Churchill certainly brought the Christmas staycation to life and made it a memorable experience.

