Clumber spaniel named Bruin crowned best in show at Crufts

A Clumber spaniel named Bruin has been crowned best in show at Crufts 2026 at the NEC in Birmingham.

Four-year-old Bruin beat 18,000 dogs from around the world over the last four days to claim the show’s top honour on Sunday.

Bruin, handled by Lee Cox, was the winner of the Gundog group earlier in the show.

The spaniel was chosen by judge Tamas Jakkel, beating the winners of six other groups to bag the trophy.

He's a dog of a lifetime, he really, really is Lee Cox

Mr Cox said: “It’s just amazing, I mean, what can I say? I can’t believe it. Thank you so much.

“It’s just wonderful for this breed. You know, it’s just a… for the first time in my life, I’m speechless.”

He added: “He’s just, he’s a dog of a lifetime, he really, really is. He’s very, very special. I absolutely adore him. And he adores me.”

Mr Cox then joked “I think he wants to eat your microphone”, before adding “he’s just wonderful”.

Asked what his character is like, Mr Cox said: “Bit of a diva, a bit like me really, likes his own way, very chilled, but will never, ever let me down. Never lets me down.”

Earlier he described Bruin as a “walking cartoon character in a fluffy white coat”.

A four-year-old petit basset griffon vendeen named Meghan, from Croatia – who earlier won the Hound group, was named reserve dog.