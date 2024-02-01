Coffee shop makes significant change to tipping: "this is the future of our industry"

A coffee shop owner in the US has banned tips – and has instead given staff a significant pay rise.

Nick Price, owner of Three Pines Coffee in Salt Lake City, said he wanted to make the experience easier for customers, after feeling "tipping fatigue" himself.

Staff were initially on $8 an hour, which he has now increased to $18.

He went on to express that during slower seasons, many of his staff rely on tips to get by.

"Because we get pretty busy in the summer, tips are pretty good," he explained. "Then we get a little slower in the winter and tips are pretty bad,” Price said. "I didn’t feel it was right for my employees to be making less money in those slower months."

To ensure the business stays afloat, Nick has increased everything on the menu by around $1. This move should not affect customers as they will no longer be required to tip.

"The tip is essentially included in the price. So, the prices up on the board are exactly what you pay," he continued.

"I look forward to seeing if any other businesses in Salt Lake jump onto this because I do think people are sick of tipping, and this is the future of our industry," Nick said, who went on to share the news with his Instagram followers.





Frequent visitors to the Three Pines Coffee expressed their support for the decision.

"What you have created is absolutely worth it. Love you, your vision and love your employees," one wrote, while another added: "Worth it. I don’t mind paying a little more to get the best coffee in SLC!"

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.