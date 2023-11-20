Colleen Ballinger breaks silence with new video on grooming allegations

If I ask you to think of a ukulele, your mind may go to a video from earlier this year from Colleen Ballinger, aka Miranda Sings. The YouTuber who was accused of inappropriate conduct with younger fans responded with her viral 'Toxic Gossip Train' song.

One ex-fan, Adam McIntyre, had claimed that Ballinger had sent him a pair of her panties and a bra when he was just 13 years old. This she had previously confirmed in a video from 2020 titled "addressing everything".

McIntyre also alleged that Ballinger was in a group chat with underage fans called "weenies", where she asked questions such as if McIntyre was a virgin and what his "favourite position" was.

As more allegations built up against 36-year-old Ballinger, she uploaded a 10 minute video titled "hi." where she played the ukulele whilst criticising the backlash she was facing.

Inevitably, the video was widely mocked, as many couldn't believe Ballinger's unserious response to extremely serious accusations.

Soon after, more allegations emerged, one for April Korto Quoin, who work as a writers' assistant, a showrunner's assistant, and a writer's PA on Ballinger's Netflix show Haters Back Off! Quoih described easiest behaviour and disturbing content that Colleen allegedly wanted to work into the show.

Since then, Ballinger had gone radio silent, cancelling all her tour dates and not uploading any videos. Until this weekend.

In a new YouTube video called "fall vlog", Ballinger spent the first few minutes of the video re-addressing the allegations and her ukulele video.

"Obviously, the last video that I posted on here... it's really embarrassing, to say the least," she said after apologising for being "gone so long".

"I was being accused of some pretty awful things, and I was just mad, and I should have handled that situation with maturity and empathy" she added. "But instead, I just let my ego take over, and I'm really disappointed in myself."

"There were times when I did not put enough through into some of my fan interactions, and because of that behaviour people go hurt," she said. "I am so sorry."

Explaining her silence, she said that she "needed to take time to make sure I was listening and learning as much as possible" and "also needed to get the help that I needed to be ok".

"I don't have any control over the things people say about me. I only have control over my actions moving forward, and so I'm going to do everything that I can to make sure that I create a positive, kind, inclusive, safe space online with my content," she said. "If you want to be a part of my journey online, I would love to have you. And if not, I completely understand."

McIntyre uploaded a video to YouTube saying Ballinger "hasn't changed", whilst many on Twitter/X seemingly rejected Ballinger's apology.

You can watch Ballinger's full video here:

