Colleen Ballinger’s team denies uploading apology song to iTunes

Colleen Ballinger’s legal team told Pop Crave that her apology song was not uploaded to iTunes and Apple Music by her or her team after social media continued to criticise the YouTube star.

The video has now been removed from both iTunes and Apple Music.

On Tuesday (July 11) Ethan Klein, host of the H3 Podcast, tweeted that Ballinger’s apology song had been uploaded to CD Baby under the name Toxic Gossip Train.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

CD Baby is a website that allows people to monetise their music by independently uploading their songs to platforms like YouTube.

Klein shared that he had received a copyright claim due to using less than a minute of the song in his video.

Shortly after, many realised that the song had also been uploaded to Ballinger’s official profile on iTunes and Apple Music. The 10-minute ukulele song was being sold for $10.

The initial discovery sparked further outrage on Twitter. Adam McIntyre who alleges he was groomed and manipulated by Ballinger called her a “f***ing joke”. McIntyre also took the opportunity to point out the irony in the moment, in her song Ballinger had accused the public of ‘monetising’ her demise.

Other users were shocked at the idea of Ballinger copyrighting those who featured the apology in videos talking about the subject, as well as charging $10 for the song on iTunes:

After Pop Crave updated the story, Klein responded saying that “she still has our podcast claimed”.

Ballinger herself has not made any public comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.