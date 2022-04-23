Nadine Dorries is never far away from the news, and a comedian has parodied her latest blunder in a hilarious new video.

It comes after the secretary for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport made another gaffe by saying she wants everyone to have fast internet so they can “downstream” films.

She spoke in a TikTok posted by MP Dr Luke Evans as part of an ongoing series in which he asks other Tory MPs about their jobs.

She said: “We’re responsible for making sure you have superfast broadband in your home – that means you can downstream your movies.

“We’re responsible for making sure the internet’s a safe place for you to go to. We want to make sure the internet in the UK is the safest internet in the world.”

She also said her department allows access to football pitches and “tennis pitches” so you can "exercise your sports".

It’s not the first time that Dorries has demonstrated that she may not fully understand her job, and it’s perfect source material for comedians like Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) to get stuck into.

Kempner has gone viral a fair few times over recent weeks for her spot-on impression of Dorries, and she’s back again with a new video poking fun at her latest gaffe.

Her new clip sees her embody the role of Dorries with the help of a platinum blonde wig, as well as a large Martini.

“I’m the culture minister for exercising your sport… look at the secretary of state of that!” she says.

“Today I am going on a trip somewhere very special indeed. Won’t you come with me?” the comedian adds, before changing her backdrop.

Dr Luke Evans MP/Sooz Kempner

“Wow, here I am in the internet and as you can see, it’s the British internet. You’re welcome united Britain… thanks to me it’s the safest internet in the world.”

She then talks about booking a spot to play sport, signing off with: “Last one down the football pitch is a rotten tennis bat.”

Well played Sooz, well played.

