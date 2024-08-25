Hundreds are relating to this one laundry mistake – here’s what to do instead

A woman turned to TikTok to warn people against this common laundry mistake many are relating to.

In a viral clip that's racked up 2.5 million views, Aussie Tiegan Maree (@tieganmareee) held up her deflated jacket to the camera.

"This is just a PSA to not wash your puffer jackets in the washing machine," she told fellow TikTokers. "There’s no more puff — look!"

Hundreds of people flocked to the clip, with some saying the warning was "common sense."

Meanwhile, others thanked the content creator for saving any future disasters.

"Everyone saying it’s common sense but I would have done this," one wrote, while another joked: "It's now a raincoat."

Many more were on hand to offer advice from making the same mistake.

"Wait for it to dry and then fluff up the sections to distribute the fluff around the jacket. Simples," one advised.

"Wash it again and put it through a low-temperature cycle in the dryer," another suggested.

"It's all good," a third reassured her. "Air dry and then shake the ever-loving daylights out of it! Just like new."









Here's what to do instead, according to Columbia Sportswear.

First and foremost read the care labels as some will have specific instructions dedicated to the materials.

If opting for a washing machine, ensure it is on a gentle/delicate cycle using cold water and a mild detergent. The company advised against products containing bleach or fabric softener.

For the final step, "dry on low to no heat with two or three clean tennis balls to help redistribute the insulation."

