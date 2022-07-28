President Joe Biden delivered an address on Tuesday that criticized people who supported the January 6 Capitol riot as anti-American and anti-police.

Now, right-wing conspiracy theorists are thrown for a loop because Biden appeared to not blink throughout the video.

This prompted them to float ideas around, including one that suggests the video was a deep fake.

The Democratic Party's official Twitter initially tweeted out the 17-second video.

"You can't be pro-insurrection and pro-cop. You can't be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy. You can't be pro-insurrection and pro-American," Biden can be heard saying in the video.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He continued: "Donald Trump lacked the courage to act. Brave women and men in blue all across this nation should never forget that."

Biden was referencing reports from the congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot that saw former President Donald Trump watch the ruthlessness unfold on television for hours before he told the mob to put an end to things.

Certainly, Biden's criticisms of Trump and the rioters seem to be the most understandable thing for conservatives to harp on.

However, they're hyperfocused on him not taking a moment to blink throughout the video.

"Count how many times Joe Biden blinks in this video," Newsmax commentator Benny Johnson wrote in a tweet.

"Why is he looking like that, and why isn't he blinking??" another added.

A third wrote: "Is this what AI looks like? Or just a lot of meds?"

Steve Deace, a host for BlazeTV, also chimed in on the conversation and added: "There literally wouldn't have been an America without the most successful insurrection in human history, which was announced to the world via a document of secession."

Check out other reactions and responses below.

Commentators didn't seem to notice that the video is cut around the eight to nine-second mark.

Adults blink around 12 times per minute, so it isn't that unfathomable to not blink for a few seconds.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

