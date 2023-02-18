Conspiracy theory claims China has found new land full of Dinosaurs

Social media has become a breeding ground for conspiracy theories, and now one woman is trying to convince viewers that China has unearthed a land of dinosaurs.

The woman claimed the world is in for a "rude awakening" in the viral TikTok that's racked up over 80,000 views.

"China found uncharted land that has been untouched with dinosaur bones and other species found some of these species have a height of 13 feet tall the USA has not said anything about it," she wrote as the caption, before urging people to leave the so-called land "untouched".

"Wait, please stop – so no one is talking about this, no one. You guys won't believe," she told viewers. "I was at the nail salon the other day and I heard some shocking news."

She went on to explain that while she was at the nail salon, the technicians were watching the "Chinese news" which prompted her to use a translator app on her phone.

"The Chinese have discovered unchartered land – I'm talking about land untouched," she says, claiming it said there were "dinosaur-like creatures" living there.

"This information isn't even available in the USA, I cannot find any source," she added, before claiming her nail tech "confirmed" the news with further baseless remarks there were "hundreds or thousands" of these creatures.

Meanwhile, in scientifically-backed news, experts have reportedly discovered a giant dinosaur footprint on the Yorkshire coastline, marking the largest ever found in the region.

The footprint was said to be left by a meat-eating theropod from the Jurassic period, according to Sky News.

Lead researcher and local geologist John Hudson said: "This important discovery adds further evidence that meat-eating giants once roamed this area during the Jurassic.

"The type of footprint, combined with its age, suggests that it was made by a ferocious Megalosaurus-like dinosaur, with a possible hip height between two and a half and three metres."

