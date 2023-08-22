A conspiracy theorist who last week claimed the end of the world was coming, issued an “explanation” as to why the Earth was not destroyed.

Mike Buckner, an American conspiracy theorist, warned people that a rogue planet named Nibiru was going to strike on Friday 18 August, ending life on Earth as we know it.

Buckner told users on X (formerly Twitter) that he was “heading for the caves” for his best chance of life after claiming “few will survive”.

He wrote: “THE FINAL 24 HOURS OF CIVILIZATION NIBIRU APPROACHES. THE POLE SHIFT IS COMING. FLOODS. QUAKES. FIRES.

“HEAD FOR SHELTER. CAVES. BUNKERS. ALERT YOUR FAMILY. FRIENDS. NEIGHBORS. FEW WILL SURVIVE.

“I AM HEADED FOR THE CAVES. GOOD LUCK”

As other users mentioned in the community notes on the post, “The world did not end” on Friday. But, according to Bucker, there is an explanation as to why the planet did not end in a fiery collision.

Bucker explained the reason is because he now believes the Earth is flat. He doubled down on his rather bizarre prediction by completely changing his view on the shape of the planet.

He wrote: “I thought I was right. I thought Nibiru was coming. The physics worked. What didn’t work was my fundamental understanding of reality.

“I now know the Truth. We live on a flat plane. We live underneath a firmament. The Globalists lie for control. More to come.”

In the past, NASA has previously commented on the fact that a planet called Nibiru does not exist.

The same conspiracy theory that Earth was going to be struck by “Nibiru” arose twice in 2012, leading the space agency to set the record straight.

The space agency said: “Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an Internet hoax. There is no factual basis for these claims.

“If Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for an encounter with the Earth...astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade, and it would be visible by now to the naked eye. Obviously, it does not exist.”

