Australian cops discovered a human leg on the side of the highway, and they are unsure if the victim is dead or alive.

On Tuesday morning (31 May), a traveller made the horrifying discovery of "what appeared to be a human leg."

The authorities quickly closed Stuart Highway between Howard Springs lights and Virginia Road in Coolalinga, Australia (30km south of Darwin) as forensic investigations were conducted.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Morrissey said: "We've had a forensic pathologist attend on-site who has confirmed the remains are a lower leg of a dark-skinned human being."

As noted in reports, police haven't found any other body parts in the area, although there were extensive search initiatives on the major Northern Territory highway.

Detective Morrissey further said that the person was very likely to have experienced a serious injury.

"We believe it's within the last 24 hours. There have been no reports to hospitals or clinics with an injury of this severity," he said.

Additionally, crime scene detectives, crime division detectives, and major crash investigators were also called onto the scene as officers searched the area to discover clues.

Other reports indicate that the teams focused their search on the intersection that separates the four-lane highway.

Following the gruesome discovery, police have now urged motorists with dashcam footage recorded on that section of the highway between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning to come forward.

"We are asking for witnesses or anyone who may have been driving in the area to contact police on 131 444 and quote reference 10020603," Detective Morrisey added.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

