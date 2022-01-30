A new storm set to hit Scotland on Sunday has been named by the Met Office as Storm Corrie - and rather fittingly, people have cobbled together to make memes about it.

The country had been dealing with the impact of Storm Malik a day earlier, which left around 62,000 homes without power when it hit Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England.

A 60-year-old woman in Aberdeen and a nine-year-old boy in Staffordshire both lost their lives to falling trees caused by the storm.

In a press release confirming the naming of Storm Corrie, the Met Office warned the low-pressure system would bring “very strong winds” to Scotland, reaching up to 70mph.

Chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Storm Corrie will bring very strong winds to the north of the UK, especially northern Scotland, on Sunday. This follows just one day after Storm Malik moves through also bringing a spell of very strong winds.

“Storm Corrie will bring gusts of up to 90mph in exposed coastal locations in northern Scotland, with 70-80mph gusts more widely in the north.

“With back-to-back storms there could be updates to severe weather warnings, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast.”

An amber weather warning for high winds “likely to cause some damage and travel disruption” has been issued for northern Scotland - from 5pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning has been given for the whole of Scotland and northern parts of the UK from 3pm on Sunday to 12pm the next day.

