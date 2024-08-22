NSFW Costco cups go viral for the wrong reason

Costco’s NSFW penis-shaped cup is stirring up attention online and drawing some hilarious reactions.

Every now and then, completely innocent objects can be mistaken for something far more crude, like the Dune Part 2 popcorn bucket that people thought looked like a sex toy or the handyman who thought a woman’s face toner was a vibrator .

The newest item to raise eyebrows is the drink cups at the wholesale store Costco, with one person going to Reddit to see if others were seeing what they were.

The Redditor posted a picture of their cup lid which had the plastic tab to reveal the plastic part pulled back to reveal the drinking portion and creating the shape of a penis and testicles in the process.

They jokingly wrote, “Costco just expects me to drink from the balls of my lid?”.

It didn’t take long for the comment section to be filled with jokes and quips about the hilariously accidental NSFW cup.

Someone wrote: “I usually push it inward and up against itself. But if you prefer balls. That's all you.”

“Hate to say it … but looks like you got shafted,” joked one user.

Another joked: “Remember to cup the bottom.”

“Peepsi,” someone else joked.

Others pointed out that the Redditor was using the lid incorrectly and revealed that the tab is designed to be pushed into the cup, rather than pulled upwards.

Someone explained: “The instructions do say to push in… not pull out. Hehe. This also keeps ice from getting all in the way of my drinking.”

