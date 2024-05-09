Woman left embarrassed after handyman mistook her face toner for a sex toy

A woman was left embarrassed after her maintenance man mistook her face toner for a sex toy.

In life, there are certain cringe-worthy situations that arise that we simply have to take on the chin, like the woman who accidentally sent her personal trainer underwear pictures or when a woman turned up to a wedding in a dress almost identical to what the bridesmaids were wearing.

On TikTok, one woman has opened up about an embarrassing misunderstanding by her handyman who thought a face toner on her bathroom counter was a sex toy.

The saga began when the woman got a call from someone who works for her apartment complex who was accessing her bathroom to fix the toilet while she was out.

She explained that on the phone, “they said that there was a ‘personal item’ in the bathroom”.

In the clip, she told a friend and told her the handyman on the phone said that he had covered it with a towel, while she continued to rack her brains over “what the f**k” it could be.

It soon clicked that the item he must have seen was her NuFACE skin care device and the man thought it was a sex toy. Her friend added: “That’s absolutely what he thought it was!”

Later in the clip, the woman returned home and headed straight for the bathroom. She discovered a purple washcloth placed over the device and immediately started laughing.

In the comments, other people could relate as people in their lives also thought the device had a very different purpose.

“When I got my NuFACE years ago I opened the package in front of a friend and he also thought it was a ~special toy~,” one person commented.

Another said: “With no knowledge of what that thing is, I would have assumed the same thing as the maintenance guy.”

Someone else wrote: “Omg hahahaha NuFACE, Myoglow, or infrared light wand…..I didn’t even think about hiding those hahah they’re always chilling in the bathroom but next to facial serums….”

