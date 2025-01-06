Man's reaction sparks debate after his girlfriend surprised him at NYE party

A man’s reaction to his girlfriend surprising him by turning up at a New Year’s Eve party has sparked debate on TikTok.

In what has been dubbed the new “couch guy” video , a viral clip has been making the rounds after viewers were left very suspicious by the reaction of a guy to his girlfriend arriving at a party.

Text overlaying the original since-deleted clip read, “Surprising my boyfriend on New Year’s Eve (he thought I was working”.

In the video, a man could be seen holding a beer and chatting to friends when his girlfriend appeared behind him unannounced.

The woman was laughing and smiling, but the man’s reaction couldn’t have been more different, as the man lightly pushed her away and some people claimed he looked “terrified” to see her there.

Since it was posted, the video has gone viral and sparked a whole host of discourse, with other TikTokers even making their own clips about it.

@tessdhiggins your partner should be excited to see you! This is a giant red flag! #dating #relationships #couchguy #redflags #breakup

“This isn’t like she’s crashing his like, private gym session or meditation or like, his weekend fishing with the boys or whatever. It’s a freaking New Year’s party. And if I thought I wasn’t gonna be able to spend New Year’s like, with my partner and then they showed up after all, I’d be excited,” argued one user.

Someone else wrote: “This is 100 per cent giving she’s the other woman and his wife is in the room.”

Another said: “He looks embarrassed…this is odd.”

@popchisme That man looks more than just surprised to see her... who is gonna tell her that he is couch guy 2.0? #couchguy #nye #surprise #newyearseve #newyear #redflag #Relationship #gossipgirl #gossipgirlhere #foryou #tiktokviral #unitedstates #usa #viral #trend #trending #fyp #CapCut

Elsewhere, other people argued that the woman may not actually be his girlfriend at all.

“So what if he broke up with her but she won’t accept it? I don’t know, different perspective…” someone else theorised.

Someone else said: “I wanna see what happened next before making assumptions tbh.”

