A couple may have just broken the record for one of the most short-lived marriages, lasting just three minutes.

Reports claim that the couple from Kuwait called it quits when the groom mocked his bride as they were pronounced husband and wife, who he allegedly called 'stupid' for tripping up.

Subsequently, they didn't even make it out of the wedding ceremony as newlyweds.

The bizarre story soon surfaced on X/Twitter, with one person writing: "I went to a wedding where the groom spent his speech making fun of his wife like it was some kind of roast, as did her father. She should have done what this woman did."

Another simply called the (short) series of events "unbelievable".

It comes after model, author and podcast host Emily Ratajkowski reclaimed the stigma around divorce and rebranded it "chic".



"So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30," EmRata said. "As someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better," she added, referencing her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

She went on to describe being in your twenties as being "the trenches," before adding: "There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life [and] everything, and having tried that marriage fantasy and realising that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be."

