Emily Ratajkowski seemingly offers divorce advice to Sophie Turner

Emily Ratajkowski has issued some marriage advice to her 2.6 million TikTok followers – and some believe it's aimed at Sophie Turner following her divorce from Joe Jonas.

The model, author and High Low podcast host said how she personally feels divorce by the age of 30 is "chic," with many more women agreeing.

"So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30," EmRata said. "As someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better," she added, referencing her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

She went on to describe being in your twenties as being "the trenches," before adding: "There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life [and] everything, and having tried that married fantasy and realising that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be."

It came after news broke that Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, who he shares two children with. Jonas has reportedly requested joint custody of their young children.





@emrata personally i find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30





EmRata's viral clip was soon inundated with over a million views and thousands more comments.

"This is definitely softly directed at Sophie," one person wrote. "Love the support."

Another agreed with the model's sentiment, writing: "Being single in your 30s is ELITE (typing this from my hotel in Paris)."

"I skipped the marriage part and just stayed single," a third commented to which EmRata replied: "Good for you, wish i was that wise! I personally wouldn’t have understood marriage and would've worried about what i was missing in my 30s."

Meanwhile, one TikToker joked: "If you aren’t married by 30 it just means you avoided your first divorce."

